MLS Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Sporting KC go top

Sebastian Giovinco and Toronto ended Orlando City's winning streak in MLS, while Sporting Kansas City climbed top of the Western Conference.

Giovinco struck a first-half brace as Toronto recorded a 2-1 win over Orlando, which saw the Florida club's run of four consecutive victories ended on Wednesday.

The Italian opened the scoring after nine minutes at BMO Field, finding the bottom corner from just inside the area after a neat first touch.



Giovinco doubled the lead seven minutes before the break, sweeping home a Victor Vazquez pass.

Orlando managed to pull one back in first-half additional time through Kaka, the Brazilian star having now marked his return from injury with two goals in as many games.

Toronto are third in the Eastern Conference, which is still topped by Orlando after the New York Red Bulls were beaten in Kansas City.

A second-half brace from Dom Dwyer saw Sporting KC claim a 2-0 win at home to the Red Bulls.

Dwyer struck less than a minute into the second half after some poor defending.

He scored again in the 68th minute as his effort went in off the crossbar after good work down the right by Benny Feilhaber.

Sporting jumped top of the Western Conference after its fifth win in nine games this season, sitting a point clear of the Portland Timbers.