Wilkinson: Sydney come into grand final with mental edge

Sydney FC defender Alex Wilkinson believes his side has an edge heading into Sunday's A-League showpiece final against Melbourne Victory because of the dominance they had over their opponents throughout the season.

Wilkinson: Sydney comes into grand final with mental edge

The Sky Blues have won all three previous meetings between the sides, and the defender believes no matter what his opponents say, there is a mental edge that comes with that level of dominance.

Sydney's 2010 hero reflects

"They're [Victory] going to say it's a one-off game but of course we're going to take a lot of confidence from beating them three times," the Socceroos defender told reporters.

"You can say that the season doesn't matter but we've got a fantastic record at home.

"Defensively, we've conceded very few goals at home which is going to give us confidence going into the game.

"We're going to have a huge crowd there as well, so all those little things are going to work in our favour.

"Obviously they're going to have to come up here and beat us on our own patch, which no-one has done yet.

"We're going to go in very confident."

Wilkinson will be playing in his fourth grand final, having lost the previous three with Central Coast Mariners.