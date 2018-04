Tampines Rovers player Shakir Hamzah got more than he bargained for when he committed to a crazy tackle in his side's AFC cup clash against Ceres.

VIDEO: Crazy double tackle results in injury and red card

Both Hamzah and Ceres' Rodriguez refused to give an inch as they collided in a grisly double tackle, but the former undoubtedly came off the worse as he saw red and also had to be removed from the pitch on a stretcher.

