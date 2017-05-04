Minnesota, Richard Pitino agree to contract extension

Minnesota and basketball coach Richard Pitino have agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the school announced Wednesday.

Pitino, 34, earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors last season after leading the Gophers to a 24-10 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Minnesota had set a record for losses the previous season by finishing 8-23.

"I am extremely grateful to be the head coach at such a prestigious university. My family and I love living in the Twin Cities and look forward to continuing to build a strong men's basketball program on and off the court," Pitino said in a statement.

"I have loved getting to know and working with [athletic director] Mark Coyle this past year. Mark and President [Eric] Kaler's commitment to athletics is second to none. The future of Gopher basketball is very bright and I am excited to be a part of it."

Pitino has quickly made Minnesota a threat in a deep Big Ten. He is 75-61 overall in his four seasons with the school, and has nearly his entire roster back from last season's squad.