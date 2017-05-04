Woman grazed by bullet at Brewers-Cardinals game

A woman watching Tuesday night's Brewers-Cardinals game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was grazed in the arm by a stray bullet, the Cardinals announced Wednesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the incident, citing police sources who said the woman was treated at the stadium for minor injuries.





"We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium," the Cardinals said in a statement. "The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter.



"There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge."



Law enforcement officials said there was a report of shots fired at 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue, which is about a mile away from Busch Stadium on the other side of Interstate 64, around the time the woman was injured.