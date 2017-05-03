MLB: New York Yankees earn share of AL East lead, Santana stars

Led by Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees crushed the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB, while Ervin Santana impressed again.

Yankees earn share of AL East lead, Santana stars

Judge hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 11-5 on Tuesday.

With his fifth homer in his last five games, Judge is the third player in Yankees history to hit at least 12 long balls through the team's first 25 games of the season, joining Babe Ruth (1921) and Alex Rodriguez (2007).

With the win, the Yankees moved into a tie for the American League (AL) East lead with the Baltimore Orioles, who had more than their fair share of trouble against the Boston Red Sox in a 5-2 loss.

Santana improved to 5-0 this season, helping the Minnesota Twins ease past the Oakland Athletics 9-1.

The Arizona Diamondbacks accounted for the Washington Nationals 6-3, the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2 and the Pittsburgh Pirates thrashed the Cincinnati Reds 12-3.

The Tampa Bay Rays edged the Miami Marlins 3-1, the Atlanta Braves overcame the New York Mets 9-7, the Chicago Cubs had an 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros pipped the Texas Rangers 8-7.

The Chicago White Sox shut out the Kansas City Royals 6-0, the St Louis Cardinals got past the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 and the San Diego Padres claimed a 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Los Angeles Dodgers thrashed the San Francisco Giants 13-5 and the LA Angels overcame the Seattle Mariners 6-4 after 11 innings.

SUPER SANTANA

Santana moved to 5-0 with a 0.66 ERA after delivering six scoreless innings of three-hit ball for the Twins. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three as Minnesota moved into a tie with the Tigers and Indians for second place in the AL Central.

VOTTO'S HUGE SHOT

The Reds' Joey Votto blasted a huge homer. The 449-foot shot is tied for the fifth-longest at Great American Ball Park by a Reds player in the last five seasons.

PITCHERS STRUGGLE

A trio of starters in Indians ace Corey Kluber, Marlins' Edinson Volquez and Rangers southpaw Cole Hamels concerned their fans.

Kluber left his start with lower back discomfort after allowing five earned runs in three innings against the Tigers, while Volquez exited with with a blister on his right thumb.

The Marlins pitcher became the first starter in MLB history to allow eight walks and record nine strikeouts over less than five innings against the Rays.

Hamels was not able to throw a pitch in his scheduled start against the Astros after being scratched due to oblique tightness.

BRAVES HOST METS

Bartolo Colon (1-2, 5.59 ERA) will face his old team for the second time this season. The 43-year-old right-hander limited the Mets (11-15) to one run on two hits in six innings of work in his first start of the season but is coming off back-to-back poor outings for the Braves (11-14). Jacob deGrom (1-1, 2.84 ERA) toes the rubber for the Mets.