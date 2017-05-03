PFAM hails FMLLP's latest decision to punish errant teams

On Tuesday, Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) announced that Kelantan, T-Team, Perlis and ATM have been docked 6 points each for their respective failures in completing the necessary registration criterias. It was a decision seen as a positive move by most parties and Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) are also in agreement.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the President of PFAM Hairuddin Omar has praised the decision taken by FMLLP and thus giving PFAM support on the matter. With PFAM being an association that takes care of the welfare of the players, this support for the decision comes as no surprise.

"PFAM welcomes this decision and we fully support the action. Delayed salary payments have been a constant thorn in local football and PFAM believes that through these actions - it is a strong message from FAM [Football Association of Malaysia] and FMLLP that the failure to manage players salary is a serious offence."

"PFAM hopes that this punishment will serve as a lesson to those teams involved as well as a reminder to the other teams. At the same time, PFAM urges those related teams to quickly sort out the delayed salary payments to ensure that the integrity of the local football industry isn't affected."

"PFAM would also like to thank Tunku Ismail, the President of FAM, for this swift action against the issue of delayed salary payments. Hopefully there can be a positive change that sees the professionalism of the game being brough to the next level," said Hairuddin in his statement.

The salary issue has also caught the eye of wider audiences including International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) who have urged relevant authorities to take action to ensure that the players' welfare are taken care of.