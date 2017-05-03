Racially abused baseball star receives incredible ovation

Baltimore outfielder Adam Jones walked up to the plate for his first at-bat on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox as mix of cheers and boos battled it out in the bleachers.

Racially abused Baltimore star receives Fenway ovation

The cheers won handily, starting as a hearty round of applause and ending as a standing ovation.

The message to the Orioles’ outfielder: the good among Boston fans outnumber the bad.

After Monday’s 5-2 victory over the Red Sox, Jones told the media he was taunted with racial slurs by Boston fans at Fenway Park.

This ignited a firestorm among fans, media and observers of the American League East and baseball in general.

And that in itself took an already contentious rivalry to ugly levels.

The Red Sox organization issued apologies — they also reportedly ejected more than 30 fans on Monday, one for allegedly throwing a bag of peanuts at the player — and met with Jones personally before Tuesday’s game.

The ovation came after Boston outfielder Mookie Betts, who is African-American, called on his club's fans to stand up to the racist outlier.

Fact: I'm Black too ✊🏽Literally stand up for @SimplyAJ10 tonight and say no to racism. We as @RedSox and @MLB fans are better than this. — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) May 2, 2017

Jones wound up striking out against Chris Sale in an amicable plate appearance.

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia addressed the Jones incident before his team’s game on Tuesday in New York City and revealed a startling reality of being a black player in Major League Baseball — when you go to Boston, you expect to hear racial slurs.

Sabathia, a 17-year big-league vet, also said Fenway Park is the only stadium in baseball where he’s heard a fan call him the N-word.

"We know. There's 62 of us. We all know. When you go to Boston, expect it," he said.

- with Big League Stew