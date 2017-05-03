Major League Baseball, the city of Boston, and the Red Sox organization have each addressed Monday's incident at Fenway Park where fans in attendance taunted Orioles outfielder Adam Jones with racial epithets.

Orioles' Adam Jones: Boston has long history of racial incidents

Tuesday it was Jones' turn to react to the fallout from the event, which he said was nothing new for the city of Boston.

"I’m not going to say all Boston fans are like this. That would be very stupid for me to even mention something like that," Jones said in a media scrum at Fenway Park before Tuesday's game.

"There's a long history of these kind of things in Boston. I've spoke with various players of different eras, and a lot of things they've told me, I can't say."



As a player, I was only warned about two stadiums where racially motivated comments could occur..Fenway was one...#TruthSucksSometimes

— Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) May 2, 2017



Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, among others on social media, called for fans at Tuesday's game to stand and applaud Jones during his first at-bat. Jones says he's fine with heckling from fans as long as they don't cross the line.

"Boo me. Boo the Orioles. But don't bring in demeaning comments based on race," he said. “I don’t want no love, no support. I don’t need all that stuff. I just want the fans to be normal. I’ve got two little boys. I don’t want my kids to hear this. I’ve got nieces and nephews that are 10 and 11. How do I explain things?"



Adam Jones said he hears a lot of "clever" comments on the road. But last night it crossed the line to "ignorant" with the racial slurs. pic.twitter.com/LfBOUnET55

— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 2, 2017



MORE:

Boston mayor says person who taunted Orioles' Adam Jones isn't a fan: 'Nothing but a racist'



"Things like this, they don't have a place in the game," Jones continued. "I thought we moved past that a long time ago, but obviously with what's going on in the real world, people are outraged and speaking up at an alarming rate. It's unfortunate that I had to be involved with it."

Jones was one of just 62 African-American players on opening day rosters, and has been outspoken about race in baseball before. Last year, Jones said to USA Today, "Baseball is a white man’s sport," referring to the low number of black players in the majors.