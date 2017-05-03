Manchester United’s Ander Herrera admits he used to idolise Xavi and Andres Iniesta, but now looks to model his game on Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets.

Man Utd's Herrera names his midfield role model with Xavi and Iniesta out of the picture

The Spain international has emerged as classy operator in his own right at Old Trafford, with his qualities in a holding role now being recognised.

Herrera admits to enjoying his new position and is hoping to reach the level of those who helped to usher in an era of dominance at Camp Nou and with their national side.

He told Onda Cero: "The new position requires a lot of responsibility because you cannot afford to make mistakes.

“But I am trying to watch and learn from other players like [Barcelona star Sergio] Busquets. There is only one Busquets. He is always busy.

“I am Ander Herrera and my work is a little different. Busquets barely loses a ball. Now instead of looking at either Iniesta or Xavi as I did in the past I look at Busquets."

Herrera has earned plenty of plaudits for his efforts with United this season and believes that he is playing the best football of his career under Jose Mourinho.

He added: "Yes, [this is the best moment] but I hope there are still better ones in the future.

“It's my best moment in terms of consistency, of feeling important, having the confidence of the manager and also the support of the fans."

Herrera has made 44 appearances in all competitions this season, helping United to EFL Cup glory and to remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League and Europa League success.