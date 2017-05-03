Marco Verratti and Unai Emery have been backed to remain at Paris Saint-Germain by the agent of their Parc des Princes colleague Thiago Motta.

'PSG have no need to sell Verratti' - Motta's agent plays down Juventus talk

Both men have seen their respective futures in the French capital called into question over recent weeks.

Italy international midfielder Verratti continues to be heavily linked with a return to his homeland, with Serie A champions Juventus now reported to be leading the chase.

Alessandro Canovi has, however, told Tuttomercatoweb that PSG have no need to part with their prized assets.

Verratti agent wants PSG talks

He said of Verratti: “I know his agent [Donato Di Campli] very well, I won’t intrude. I hope he’ll stay at PSG.

“Juventus? What I can say is that the French club don’t want to sell him, they don’t need the money and for that reason there’s no need for him to leave Paris.

“Knowing PSG’s mentality, I’d say that the leadership don’t have any intention of selling Verratti, but I don’t want to talk about players who aren’t my clients.

“I’ll just say that I’d love him to stay in Paris for a long time.”

Emery has also been linked with a move to Italy, to be reunited with former Sevilla sporting director Monchi at Roma.

The Spaniard finds himself under pressure as PSG struggle to defend their Ligue 1 title, having previously suffered a demoralising Champions League exit to Barca at the last-16 stage.

Canovi added: “I know the atmosphere at Paris Saint-Germain will, and I think he [Emery] will stay.

'Third would catastrophic for PSG'

“He has a long contract and the president has a lot of esteem for him. I think it’s 99 per cent certain he’ll stay.

“This year I’ve seen from fantastic games from PSG, then there’s the eight minutes of madness against Barcelona.

“It will be difficult to win Ligue 1 now, and second represents a failure, but that’s what makes PSG’s project so great.”

PSG are currently three points behind Monaco having played a game more than their rivals and have just three games left in which to wrestle the title away from Stade Louis II.