Tigers activate Miguel Cabrera from 10-day DL

The Tigers activated first baseman Miguel Cabrera from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, the team announced.

John Hicks has been sent back down to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

Cabrera, who has now served only two DL stints throughout his 15 MLB seasons, is back after missing nine games with a strained groin. The former Triple-Crown winner returns to a .268 average with three homers and nine RBIs in 56 at-bats this year.

Detroit has lost four of its last six games, but are still just one game behind the Indians for the AL Central lead. The Tigers are currently playing a four-game series against the defending World Series runners-up.