SN Exclusive: Inside Mike Greenberg's new ESPN morning show

Mike Greenberg's new ESPN morning TV show will create a "community of conversation" around the host and a rotating series of guests, possibly including Anthony "Booger" McFarland, Jalen Rose and Cassidy Hubbarth.

That's the inside description of Greenberg's highly anticipated morning program, which will be unveiled at ESPN's glitzy "upfront" presentation to advertisers May 16. The recent corporate bloodbath at Bristol, which saw more than 100 anchors, reporters and writers laid off, slowed development of the "Greeny & Friends"-type show as management decided who was staying and who was going. The new show might not premiere until 2018.

As solo anchor, the 49-year-old Greenberg is expected to be surrounded by a shifting constellation of one to three guests on-air, sources tell Sporting News. The only constant will be the witty "Greeny" and possibly a female "SportsCenter"-type anchor. ESPN declined to comment on the show.

The format has been loosely compared to a sports version of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," with Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist. The still-unnamed show will be produced in New York, not Bristol, giving Greenberg the opportunity to land more top-flight guests.

One top candidate for recurring guest star is McFarland, the SEC Network college football analyst who frequently appears with Greenberg and Mike Golic on ESPN2's "Mike and Mike in the Morning."

Another is Rose, the "NBA Countdown" analyst and star of "Jalen & Jacoby" on ESPN Radio. Rose is on everybody's most-wanted guest list these days, including that of Bill Simmons of The Ringer, who sure could have used the former Michigan star on his canceled HBO show.

Both McFarland and Rose would continue their current duties while frequently appearing on the new Greenberg show.

"Booger and and Jalen are dynamic and fun — and capable of talking about a lot of things," a source said.

The key "SportsCenter" anchor/sidekick role, meanwhile, could be filled inside or outside of ESPN's Bristol campus, sources said.

Hubbarth, a frequent guest on "Mike & Mike," would bring youth and social-media savvy. Last week's layoffs make it more likely ESPN will promote someone internally rather than risk bad PR by recruiting a big-bucks outsider.

But there's no guarantee ESPN will hire from within for this key No. 2 role — or that the job will go to a female anchor like Hubbarth or Cari Champion, co-anchor of "SportsCenter Coast to Coast" with David Lloyd. ESPN is not expected to make a decision on this hire until after the up-fronts.

Then there's Sage Steele, who recently lost her "NBA Countdown" hosting gig to Michelle Beadle of "SportsNation."

I previously reported the "SportsCenter on the Road" anchor is expected to return to Bristol in a morning role, either with Greenberg's show or co-anchoring a new "SportsCenter." Now it seems likely that Steele will either continue her "On the Road" role or help establish a "SportsCenter" to fill the hole left by "Mike & Mike" on ESPN2 (6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET).

Still to be determined, meanwhile, is the future of "SportsCenter:AM," which currently occupies the 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.. ET time slot on ESPN earmarked for Greenberg's new show.

The program's Jaymee Sire was among the 100 or so staffers laid off by ESPN last Wednesday. But the show's other stars — Kevin Negandhi, Jay Harris, Randy Scott and Sarina Morales — look like they survived the downsizing.

The long-awaited launch of Greenberg's new show will officially end his 17-year on-air partnership with Golic on ESPN2/ESPN Radio. Trey Wingo is expected to team with Golic on a radio-only successor to "Mike & Mike."

Nearly a week after the ESPN layoffs began, names continue to seep out via social media. Among the most prominent, via Awful Announcing, are college basketball insiders Len Elmore and Andy Katz, NBA insider Marc Stein, blogging pioneer Henry Abbott and NASCAR commentator Allen Bestwick.

The Big Lead notes laid-off reporter Ed Werder indicated NFL analysts Ron Jaworski and Merril Hoge are goners, too. Said Werder:



“It causes me to wonder what is ESPN about because I thought it was about news and information and highlights, and I’m not sure that is the point of emphasis anymore. How is ESPN going to cover the NFL without all of the people who just lost their jobs? What happens without Merril Hoge and Ron Jaworski to ‘NFL Matchup?’ What happens to ‘NFL Insiders’ without a number of analysts, former general managers like Joe Banner and Mark Dominik? Are we really about to see a time when ESPN can no longer afford to cover its most valuable property in the way that historically it has?”



Greenberg and Golic have declined to publicly discuss their pending break-up, except in interviews with Sporting News.

Greenberg previously said his biggest regret is that the duo's loyal TV/radio following found out about the pending break-up in the press, rather than from themselves.

"I would have really liked the first place our audience heard about that is to have been from us. On our show," said Greenberg. "Because it’s been a really special thing."

Golic, 54, told me he's ready to move at ESPN with or without his long-time partner.

"ESPN keeps going, he said. "People have gone on to other networks. People have gone on to switch shows. And shows still keep going."

And the layoffs at ESPN are not over by a long shot, sources said.

It's telling that almost all the people laid off last week were anchors/reporters. Not a single one of the "opinionists" who polarize viewers — from Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to Bomani Jones and Dan Le Batard — lost his or her gig.

Neither did any of the senior executives who overpaid for NFL and NBA TV rights and made other poor decisions in recent years.

Seeking to dispel the notion that it's moving away from news reporting and long-form journalism, ESPN announced it had re-signed Don Van Natta Jr., a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, to a multi-year deal. ESPN is also finalizing a deal to bring in NBA scoop machine Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, according to Recode.