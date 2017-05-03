Tuesday is the type of day where you can get overwhelmed by all the capable pitching options for your daily fantasy baseball lineup. You could go about 20 deep with your picks in GPPs, and even in cash games, there are about five legit aces taking the hill.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday, May 2

The key to finding the right pitcher might come down to how much you trust early-season stat splits. Both the Dodgers and Giants have struggled against lefties this year (despite San Francisco's solid showing against Clayton Kershaw last night), so both Alex Wood and Matt Moore are in play in their head-to-head matchup. The Royals have really struggled against lefties, making Jose Quintana a fine choice. On the flip side, the White Sox have been among the best teams against southpaws, which really hurts Danny Duffy's potential. Ditto for Cole Hamels, who hasn't pitched well this year anyway, going against the Astros.

For the righties, the always unpredictable Carlos Martinez gets one of the major's most strikeout-prone teams in the Brewers, while both Sonny Gray and Ervin Santana face below-average offenses against righties (at least in terms of OPS) in their head-to-head matchup. Masahiro Tanaka (vs. TOR) gets the best stat-based matchup of the day for a righty, and Tyler Chatwood makes for a sneaky play, as he not only is much (much) better on the road, but he's also facing a Padres team that has just a .229/.289/.398 line against righthanders this year.

MORE DFS: Tuesday's lineup | Lineup Builder

Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers

Rank Pitcher

Team

Opp.

1

Chris Sale, LHP

BOS

vs. BAL

2

Jon Lester, LHP

CHC

vs. PHI

3

James Paxton, LHP

SEA

vs. LAA

4

Corey Kluber, RHP

CLE

at DET

5

Justin Verlander, RHP

DET

vs. CLE

6

Ervin Santana, RHP

MIN

vs. OAK

7

Jose Quintana, LHP

CWS

at KC

8

Carlos Martinez, RHP

STL

vs. MIL

9

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP

NYY

vs. TOR

10

Tanner Roark, RHP

WAS

vs. ARI

11

Danny Duffy, LHP

KC

vs. CWS

12

Matt Shoemaker, RHP

LAA

at SEA

13

Alex Wood, LHP

LAD

vs. SF

14

Matt Moore, LHP

SF

at LAD

15

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

at ATL

16

Cole Hamels, LHP

TEX

at HOU

17

Sonny Gray, RHP

OAK

at MIN

18

Jeremy Hellickson, RHP

PHI

at CHC

19

Taijuan Walker, RHP

ARI

at WAS

20

Tyler Chatwood, RHP

COL

at SD

21

Scott Feldman, RHP

CIN

vs. PIT

22

Alex Cobb, RHP

TB

at MIA

23

Edinson Volquez, RHP

MIA

vs. TB

24

Wily Peralta, RHP

MIL

at STL

25

Tyler Glasnow, RHP

PIT

at CIN

26

R.A. Dickey, RHP

ATL

vs. NYM

SS - Asdrubal Cabrera - DK / FD 27

Mike Fiers, RHP

HOU

vs. TEX

28

Trevor Cahill, RHP

SD

vs. COL

29

Mat Latos, RHP

TOR

at NYY

30

Alec Asher, RHP

BAL

at BOS



Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Tuesday, May 2

This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook.

A few weather notes for tonight's slate: The wind is blowing out at a few places, especially in the Northeast. In Boston, New York and Washington, we’re expecting some wind-aided homers, so feel free to stack Red Sox, Orioles, Yankees, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks and Nationals. There doesn’t appear to be any PPD threats tonight, so that’s one less worry (for now). Stay tuned to the Weather Center for constant updates. -- Nick Berns



Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Tuesday, May 2

There are a few players that I didn't do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:



C Jett Bandy (if in lineup) - DK

C Geovany Soto - DK / FD

C Mike Zunino - Y!

1B - Justin Bour - DK / Y!

1B - Logan Morrison - DK

1B - Mike Napoli - FD

1B - Greg Bird - Y!

2B - Kolten Wong - DK

2B - Jose Peraza - FD

2B - Tyler Saladino - Y!

3B - Travis Shaw - DK

3B - Manny Machado - FD

3B - Anthony Rendon - Y!

26

R.A. Dickey, RHP

ATL

vs. NYM





SS - Asdrubal Cabrera - DK / FD

SS - Erick Aybar - Y!

OF - Jay Bruce - DK