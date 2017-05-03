News

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday, May 2

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Tuesday is the type of day where you can get overwhelmed by all the capable pitching options for your daily fantasy baseball lineup. You could go about 20 deep with your picks in GPPs, and even in cash games, there are about five legit aces taking the hill.

The key to finding the right pitcher might come down to how much you trust early-season stat splits. Both the Dodgers and Giants have struggled against lefties this year (despite San Francisco's solid showing against Clayton Kershaw last night), so both Alex Wood and Matt Moore are in play in their head-to-head matchup. The Royals have really struggled against lefties, making Jose Quintana a fine choice. On the flip side, the White Sox have been among the best teams against southpaws, which really hurts Danny Duffy's potential. Ditto for Cole Hamels, who hasn't pitched well this year anyway, going against the Astros.

For the righties, the always unpredictable Carlos Martinez gets one of the major's most strikeout-prone teams in the Brewers, while both Sonny Gray and Ervin Santana face below-average offenses against righties (at least in terms of OPS) in their head-to-head matchup. Masahiro Tanaka (vs. TOR) gets the best stat-based matchup of the day for a righty, and Tyler Chatwood makes for a sneaky play, as he not only is much (much) better on the road, but he's also facing a Padres team that has just a .229/.289/.398 line against righthanders this year.

RankPitcher Team Opp.
1 Chris Sale, LHP BOS vs. BAL
2 Jon Lester, LHP CHC vs. PHI
3 James Paxton, LHP SEA vs. LAA
4 Corey Kluber, RHP CLE at DET
5 Justin Verlander, RHP DET vs. CLE
6 Ervin Santana, RHP MIN vs. OAK
7 Jose Quintana, LHP CWS at KC
8 Carlos Martinez, RHP STL vs. MIL
9 Masahiro Tanaka, RHP NYY vs. TOR
10 Tanner Roark, RHP WAS vs. ARI
11 Danny Duffy, LHP KC vs. CWS
12 Matt Shoemaker, RHP LAA at SEA
13 Alex Wood, LHP LAD vs. SF
14 Matt Moore, LHP SF at LAD
15 Matt Harvey, RHP NYM at ATL
16 Cole Hamels, LHP TEX at HOU
17 Sonny Gray, RHP OAK at MIN
18 Jeremy Hellickson, RHP PHI at CHC
19 Taijuan Walker, RHP ARI at WAS
20 Tyler Chatwood, RHP COL at SD
21 Scott Feldman, RHP CIN vs. PIT
22 Alex Cobb, RHP TB at MIA
23 Edinson Volquez, RHP MIA vs. TB
24 Wily Peralta, RHP MIL at STL
25 Tyler Glasnow, RHP PIT at CIN
26 R.A. Dickey, RHP ATL vs. NYM
3B Alex Bregman (R) TEX@HOU
27 Mike Fiers, RHP HOU vs. TEX
28 Trevor Cahill, RHP SD vs. COL
29 Mat Latos, RHP TOR at NYY
30 Alec Asher, RHP BAL at BOS

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Tuesday, May 2

This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook. Along with the DFS Playbook, Fantasy Alarm's team of award-winning (and major DFS contest-winning) writers provide all the tools and analysis you need to dominate your DFS contests -- stats, Hitting and Pitching Coaches, Optimal Lineups, Lineup Builder, Ownership Forecaster, and much more. Go pro with Fantasy Alarm and take advantage of all the tools and full analysis today!

A few weather notes for tonight's slate: The wind is blowing out at a few places, especially in the Northeast. In Boston, New York and Washington, we’re expecting some wind-aided homers, so feel free to stack Red Sox, Orioles, Yankees, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks and Nationals. There doesn’t appear to be any PPD threats tonight, so that’s one less worry (for now). Stay tuned to the Weather Center for constant updates. -- Nick Berns





































































































































































































































Pos Player Matchup FD DK Y! Analysis
SP Chris Sale (L) BAL@BOS
SP Masahiro Tanaka (R) TOR@NYY
SP James Paxton (L) LAA@SEA
SP Justin Verlander (R) CLE@DET
SP Carlos Martínez (R) MIL@STL
SP Matt Moore (L)
RP Alex Wood (R) SF@LA
SP Sonny Gray (R)
C Buster Posey (R)
C Devin Mesoraco (R) PIT@CIN
C Evan Gattis (R) TEX@HOU
1B Freddie Freeman (L) NYM@ATL
1B Ryan Zimmerman (R) ARI@WSH
1B Marwin González (B) TEX@HOU
1B Matt Carpenter (L) MIL@STL
2B Neil Walker (B)
2B Dee Gordon (L) TB@MIA
2B Rougned Odor (L)
3B Todd Frazier (R)
3B Jedd Gyorko (R) MIL@STL
3B Alex Bregman (R) TEX@HOU
SS Francisco Lindor (B)
SS Zack Cozart (R) PIT@CIN
SS Aledmys Diaz (R) MIL@STL
OF Bryce Harper (L) ARI@WSH
OF Stephen Piscotty (R) MIL@STL
OF Matt Kemp (R) NYM@ATL
OF Adam Duvall (R) PIT@CIN
OF Leury García (B)
OF Matt Holliday (R) TOR@NYY
OF Kevin Kiermaier (L)
Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Picks: Tuesday, May 2


There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:

C Jett Bandy (if in lineup) - DK

C Geovany Soto - DK / FD

C Mike Zunino - Y!

1B - Justin Bour - DK / Y!

1B - Logan Morrison - DK

1B - Mike Napoli - FD

1B - Greg Bird - Y!

2B - Kolten Wong - DK

2B - Jose Peraza - FD

2B - Tyler Saladino - Y!

3B - Travis Shaw - DK

3B - Manny Machado - FD

3B - Anthony Rendon - Y!

SS - Asdrubal Cabrera - DK / FD

SS - Erick Aybar - Y!

OF - Jay Bruce - DK

