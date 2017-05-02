News

VIDEO: Emre Can scores audacious overhead volley

Sporting News
Sporting News

Just when the denizens of Vicarage Road thought their team would head into the halftime break on level terms with visiting Liverpool, Emre Can spoiled the party.

Host Watford spent nearly all of the first half in a scoreless deadlock with the Reds on Monday, until Can latched on to a floated ball into the penalty area in the second minute of stoppage time and hit what may just be the goal of the season to give his side a 1-0 lead.



Can's overhead volley was his fifth goal in league play this season. It was all the offense needed by Liverpool to claim the full three points as the team held on for the one-goal victory.

