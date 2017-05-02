Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Olivier Giroud can forget about it.

'Goal of the season!' Emre Can sends Liverpool fans into overdrive with outrageous bicycle kick

Emre Can has surely just topped the lot in the Premier League Goal of the Season race for 2016-17, netting an unbelievable bicycle kick to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Running into the box to meet a high pass from Lucas Leiva, the German somehow flipped his burly frame into a leap that allowed him to hook a ridiculously angled shot beyond the despairing Heurelho Gomes.

Unsurprisingly, no one either at the stadium or watching at home could quite believe what they had seen, with most declaring it the instant winner of the annual Goal of the Season competition in the English top flight.

It might also prove a vital strike in Liverpool's season, with the Reds looking to take a step towards Champions League qualification by seeing off the Hornets on Monday night.

Here's how social media reacted to the incredible goal...



Goal of the season

— Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) May 1, 2017





Can he? You bet he can. Sensational goal from Emre Can.

— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 1, 2017





I AM PREGNANT BY NONE OTHER THAN EMRE CAN HIMSELF.

— LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) May 1, 2017





Emre Can You're A Badman

— Ryan Kent (@ryankent) May 1, 2017





I TAKE BACK EVERYTHING NEGATIVE I HAVE EVER SAID ABOUT EMRE CAN. IM SO SORRY

— Ü (@ThoseScouseLads) May 1, 2017





Omg Emre Can

— D R G (@22Demarai) May 1, 2017





Oh my god Emre Can goal of the season

— David Meyler (@DavidMeyler7) May 1, 2017





If I was Emre Can, I'd just strut off the field and down the tunnel.

— Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) May 1, 2017





Tomorrow Emre Can signs a new 5 year deal, worth £500,000 a week.

— Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) May 1, 2017





EMRE CAN YOU SLIDING BEAUTIFUL MAN WITH GORGEOUS HAIR!!!!!

— Chükwüdi Dozie (@chuckdozie) May 1, 2017





What a screamer !! Fantastic finish from Emre Can... Watford 0 Vs @LFC 1 #Top4

— Luis Garcia (@LuchoGarcia14) May 1, 2017



In the Sky Sports studio, Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher was equally stunned.

"I've been critical of him in the past and said before maybe he's more of a holding midfield player," Carragher said. "Would you believe this is Lucas' third assist in five games? After going 100 games creating one.

"It's not really Can's game, but he's made the run and stand and admire this finish. At times you need a moment of magic and we just got it."

"The full-back doesn't do much wrong and you don't expect him to do that," Alan Pardew, also covering the game on television, added. "It's sublime. That is perfect, no shinning, straight in off the foot."