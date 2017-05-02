This year's Wells Fargo will be a little different than previous years with the PGA Championship occupying Quail Hollow this fall, but plenty of top names stuck with the event anyway.

Wells Fargo Championship: Dustin Johnson ready to play for first time since Masters injury

World No.1 Dustin Johnson has returned for the first time since missing the Masters after a freak stairs accident led to a back injury. He maintained all along that he would be able to play this week, so expect him to rediscover his top-class form sooner than later.

Despite playing on a new course, six of the top 20 men in the present world rankings are in the field, so it should be an exciting week in North Carolina.

Where is the Wells Fargo Championship played?

Nomally, the Wells Fargo is hosted by beautiful Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C., but the PGA Championship is getting it ready for its own event his fall. Subsequently, Eagle Point Golf Club, a 7,259-yard par 72, will host this week's event in Wilmington, N.C.

The Tom Fazio design has been ranked as high as 48th on Golf Digest’s top 100 list, and it currently standing at No.100.

Who won the Wells Fargo Championship last year?

In one of the most surprising finishes of the year, James Hahn hoisted the trophy at Quail Hollow last year after missing the cut in his previous eight starts. Hahn won in a playoff over Roberto Castro after Rickie Fowler folded in the final round with a 74.

Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy all finished in the top 4 and ties last year, making Hahn's victory even more incredible.

Who are this year's favorites to contend?

Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm headline the field, and all four enter the week in good form.

Before his injury at Augusta, Johnson had won his three previous starts with two other top-3 finishes sprinkled into the mix since the start of the new year. His back should be fine by now and he is close to his hometown, so he should be focused and ready to make up for lost time.

Scott has not played since a T-9 at the Masters. Always steady, the sweet-swinging Aussie has 18 top-20 finishes since his back-to-back wins early last year.

Rahm has surpassed even the most hopeful fans' wildest expectations of his rookie season on Tour. The former Arizona State star has a win (Farmers Insurance Open) and three other top-5 finishes already this year. He has become a threat to win any time he tees it up.

Mickelson has not slowed down much at all even though he is now among the elder statesman on Tour. Lefty has seven top-25 finishes on Tour this season, including a T-22 at Augusta.

Who are this week's sleepers?

Sweden's Alex Noren has cooled off significantly since winning three times with an additional runner-up finish on the European Tour last year, which vaulted him into the top 10 in the world rankings. Noren has just one top 10 worldwide this season, but he has proven he can get hot in a hurry.

Kevin Kisner, like Johnson, is near his hometown and he led his pairing to a runner-up finish last week at the Zurich Classic. He is a dangerous iron player, which could be crucial stacked up against this course's coastal breeze.

Finally, Paul Casey is an interesting player to watch this week. The Englishman, ranked 14th in the world, has finished in the top 10 in his last two starts, including a T-6 at the Masters. He finished second-second-fourth to end the FedEx Cup playoffs last year. He could start another impressive run with a top-5 finish this week.