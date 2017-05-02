Sometimes brotherly love exists, even in sports.

Brooks Koepka may have helped his brother reach his PGA Tour dream

Brooks Koepka, regarded as one of the best young players on the PGA Tour thanks to his sterling major record and his role in helping the U.S. win the 2016 Ryder Cup, helped his brother reach his PGA Tour dream last week.

Chase Koepka has been earning his way on the European Challenge Tour, which is their equivalent of the Web.com Tour in the States. Brooks picked his brother as his partner in last week's Zurich Classic, and the two finished tied for fifth.

After finishing the Zurich among the top 10 players and ties, Chase, who was allowed to play the event under a sponsor's exemption, earned a spot in this week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

Though Chase will be a long shot to win — the Wells Fargo boasts an impressive field — he has the opportunity to lock up a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour with a victory.

He could also earn enough points to qualify for the season-ending Web.com Tour finals, which would fast-track his ability to reach the PGA Tour as well.

Brooks could have picked almost anyone to be his partner last week in New Orleans, but he chose to help his brother out, and the two nearly won.

MORE:

Zurich Classic: Cameron Smith/Jonas Blixt birdie fourth playoff hole to win

