Serie A star Mchedlidze assaulted in car park... by his own fans

Empoli forward Levan Mchedlidze, who was injured for the club's Serie A tie with Sassuolo on Sunday, was attacked by a number of his own fans after the game.

The 27-year-old took the brunt of the supporters' frustration when he pulled up to discuss the result with them in the car park of Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Following the 3-1 defeat, which leaves Empoli just a single place above the bottom three, Mchedlidze stepped out of his car and began to speak with a group of supporters.

The mood changed, however, as he was assaulted, receiving a punch in the face, before a scuffle ensued between another section of fans protecting the player.

Mchedlidze has made 15 Serie A appearances this season and scored six goals, his most prolific campaign to date.