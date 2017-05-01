News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash
Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash

NBA community says goodbye to Paul Pierce after his final game

Sporting News
Sporting News /

With the Clippers' Game 7 loss to the Jazz on Sunday, Paul Pierce's career came to an end.

NBA community says goodbye to Paul Pierce after his final game

NBA community says goodbye to Paul Pierce after his final game

After one NBA title, 10 All-Star appearances and many memorable moments with three teams, the 39-year-old will be walking away from the game. He played 19 seasons with 170 playoff games under his belt while scoring 26,397 career points.

After the game, the NBA community reminisced on Pierce's time in the NBA.


Players Tribune video tribute




NBA players react to Paul Pierce's final game












NBA media on The Truth's retirement









Paul Pierce's farewell message to fans










Back To Top