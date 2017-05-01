'F— no': Warriors' Draymond Green rejects comparisons to Charles Barkley

Draymond Green has drawn comparisons to Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, but it is something the outspoken Warriors All-Star strongly disagrees with.

'F*** no' - Green rejects comparisons with Barkley

The comparison stems from Green's on-court behavior and persona, which features plenty of trash talk and aggression. Green, however, does not see the similarities to Barkley, who was an 11-time All-Star and NBA MVP in 1993.

"Hell no," Green told reporters Sunday when asked if he considers himself a modern-day Barkley. "I'm the modern-day Draymond Green."

The he added, with feeling, "F— no."

"[Chuck] told y'all in '90-what that he wasn't your kid's role model anyway. ... So there you have it," Green, who is preparing to face the Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals, continued. "He wasn't my role model. I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. ... That's what you do, you talk, you talk junk during basketball. That's how I was raised.

"I was raised in a family like that, so I didn't need a Charles Barkley to influence me."

"I was raised by Mary Babers," the 27-year-old added. "In the Babers family, that's what you do. You speak your mind. It ain't got nothing to do with Chuck.

"I wasn't a Charles Barkley fan growing up. No disrespect to Chuck. He's a great player, but as I got older, I watched his game because I knew he was undersized and the things that he could do, I tried to add some of that stuff to my game. But nah, he didn't influence me at all."