Colazo amongst quartet to depart Melbourne City

Melbourne City have revealed they will not renew the contracts of Josh Rose, Corey Gameiro and Steve Kuzmanovski, while Nicolas Colazo has also played his last game for the club.

City announced on Monday that Colazo - one of their two marquee players alongside captain Bruno Fornaroli - will return to Boca Juniors after a loan spell in the A-League that never truly got going.

The quartet's departure follows on from coach Michael Valkanis' confirmation after City's elimination final exit that veteran goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen also won't be staying.

Colazo's season mirrored City's in many ways, with the 26-year-old producing a brilliant performance in their 4-1 demolition of Melbourne Victory in Round 2 but struggled to match that level for the rest of the campaign.

City's coaches John van 't Schip and Valkanis shuffled Colazo around their line-up as they attempted to get the best out of the Argentine but a freak ear injury early in the season seemingly cost the attacking midfielder.

Colazo managed four goals and five assists in 22 A-League games.

Wingers Gameiro and Kuzmanovski leave City after injury-plagued stints at the club where they played a combined total of 11 A-League matches.

The duo both failed to play this season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Rose played 23 games in his debut campaign with the Bundoora-based club, including the 2-0 loss to Perth Glory a fortnight ago.

Sorensen won the A-League Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2015-16 but fell behind Dean Bouzanis in City's pecking order this season because of the latter's perceived superiority with the ball at his feet.

The Dane leaves City after 37 A-League matches.

In other City news, midfielder Neil Kilkenny won the club's A-League Player of the Year and Supporters' Player of the Year awards on Saturday night.