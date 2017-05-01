LaVar Ball claims he had nothing to do with departure of sons' high school coach

Chino Hills High School recently parted ways with its basketball coach, and LaVar Ball says he had nothing to do with it.

Ball's two youngest sons, LaMelo and LiAngelo, played for Chino Hills this season under first-year coach Stephan Gilling. Multiple reports suggested LaVar didn't see eye to eye with Gilling, leading to speculation he was behind the departure. Ball is denying those accusations.

"He's a really good guy, but I'm just not sure he was experienced enough," he said, via ESPN.com. "But I wasn't the reason why he's gone. It was protocol that the job is open every year."

Gilling confirmed to ESPN that he was let go, but that he felt "relieved" about the situation.

"As of yesterday, I was relieved of my duties at Chino Hills High School," Gilling said. "Feeling relieved about it. Just want to give a shoutout to the players. Good luck."

Gilling led the team to a 30-3 record last season, so it wasn't like the team underperfomed. But Ball is adamant the reasoning behind Gilling's dismissal isn't him.

Chino Hills athletic director Jeff Schuld declined to confirm to ESPN that Gilling had been let go.