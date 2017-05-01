Daniel Ricciardo's horror 2017 F1 season has continued in Russia, forced to retire on just the fifth lap of the race.

Ricciardo's Russian Grand Prix ends in brutal fashion

Finland's Valtteri Bottas claimed his maiden victory with a brilliant start, while Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen got on the podium.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen completed the top five, but Australian teammate Ricciardo retired on the fifth lap.

Ricciardo told his team over the radio that "my right rear brake's on fire".

Soon after, he was instructed by his team to drive slowly to the pits, where he was withdrawn from the race.

Ricciardo started from fifth position on the grid at the Sochi circuit on Sunday.

It is the second grand prix of the season the Australian has had to retire during a race after also suffering mechanical problems at the Australian grand prix in Melbourne.

"After the safety car I looked in my mirror to see where the Force India was and I noticed that the right rear brake was on fire, I reported it to the team and they told me to bring the car back to the pits slowly," Ricciardo said.

"Unfortunately the issue could not be fixed and I had to retire from the race.

"It's frustrating, on a Sunday you just build up for the race and try to store up your adrenaline to use at 3pm but today it was over very quickly. Unfortunately I didn't get as much of a fight as I would have liked."

Not what we had planned. Time to regroup and go again in 2 weeks. https://t.co/VRRLu4JKdi — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) April 30, 2017

Ricciardo's teammate Verstappen had similar problems in Bahrain a fortnight ago, but team principal Christian Horner isn't convinced the situations are linked.

"It's a similar outcome but different issue so we need to understand the cause of it," Horner told reporters after the race.

"We've got a bunch of bits at the moment so there needs to be a full investigation as to what caused the issue.

"Was it a touch at the second turn? Was it something else? Because after the restart immediately the component has failed.

"Everything before seemed under control so it was absolute sudden failure. It's just very strange to happen immediately after the restart."