Syndergaard exits Mets start with apparent arm pain

Having recently refused to undergo an MRI, New York Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard was forced to leave the game with the Washington Nationals with apparent arm pain.

Last week, the Mets were forced to scratch Syndergaard from the line-up ahead of Thursday's scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves with biceps and shoulder discomfort.

Manager Terry Collins told reporters the ace is dealing with a "tired arm."

Syndergaard was slated to have an MRI on Friday but opted not to after throwing a bullpen session.

But Syndergaard did not even last two innings in Sunday's game with the Nationals, and was seen grabbing his right arm as he walked off the field.

The 24-year-old allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks versus the Nationals.