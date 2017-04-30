Cricket: South Africa great Donald to work with Sri Lanka for Champions Trophy

Sri Lanka have enlisted the help of South Africa great Allan Donald, who will work with the team as a consultant fast bowling coach for the ICC Champions Trophy.

South Africa great Donald to work with Sri Lanka for Champions Trophy

Former paceman Donald became the first player to surpass 300 Test wickets for the Proteas and finished with 330 from 72 caps before retiring due to a neck injury.

Donald, who also took 272 wickets in 164 one-day internationals, was due to take up the role of assistant coach with Kent, but the County Championship side have agreed to release him for a two-month stint with Sri Lanka.

A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket read: "Sri Lanka Cricket today [Sunday] announced the appointment of Allan Donald as consultant fast bowling coach for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

"Donald who is justly considered one of the most prolific pacemen of all time, was the first South African to take 300 wickets for his country, and has played a pivotal role in the shaping of world class bowling arsenals around the world since his premature retirement in 2003 due to injuries."

Sri Lanka begin their Champions Trophy campaign against South Africa on June 3.