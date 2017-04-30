Kieran Foran is among the returning names to New Zealand's squad for the ANZAC Test with Australia.

Foran returns for Kiwis in ANZAC Test

Foran has got his career and life back on track in recent months after he was cut by the Parramatta Eels last year amid off-field struggles.

A move back across the Tasman to New Zealand Warriors has helped Foran get back on form, however, and the stand-off has played the full 80 minutes in the Warriors' last five games, scoring a try against the Gold Coast Titans.

Former captain Simon Mannering is also back in the fold after missing all of 2016 through injury.

"Simon's experience in any squad is invaluable, he's been a leader in our side for a long time, so it's fantastic to have him fit and ready," coach David Kidwell said.

"Kieran's been playing some good footy this year and his combination with Shaun Johnson and Roger [Tuivasa-Sheck] at the back is certainly benefiting from the more time they all spend together too."

The sides will go head to head at Canberra's GIO Stadium on Friday May 5.

Jordan McLean has been added to the Australia squad after Shannon Boyd's withdrawal with a leg injury. Andrew Fifita will take Boyd's place in the starting line-up.