MLB: Gomez makes MLB history with cycle

Carlos Gomez had a cycle to lead the Texas Rangers past the Los Angeles Angels, while the Los Angeles Dodgers produced a dramatic ninth-inning barrage.

Gomez makes MLB history with cycle

Gomez went deep over the fence in centre field to finish off the third cycle of the MLB season in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Rangers beat the Angels 6-3 on Saturday.

It is the first time since 2009, and just the second time in MLB history, that three MLB players hit for the cycle in the month of April. Gomez joins the San Diego Padres' Wil Myers and the Washington Nationals' Trea Turner to accomplish the feat this season.

It was the second cycle of Gomez's career and the three RBIs he tallied on the night gave him 11 for the season.

Gomez has been struggling to get back on track over the last two seasons, but batted third on Saturday and rewarded Rangers manager Jeff Banister with a four-for-four night.

The Dodgers hit back-to-back homers in their stunning 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Down 5-2 entering the ninth inning, Yasiel Puig homered on a 3-2 pitch to get the streak started. Then, on the next pitch, Cody Bellinger followed with his second home run of the game, and finally Justin Turner tied it in his at-bat with a homer of his own on an 0-1 count.

And just for good measure the Dodgers went ahead and won it. After putting two runners on base, Adrian Gonzalez drove in a run to win it with a chopper to the hole between third and short.

The New York Yankees were 12-4 winners over the Baltimore Orioles, the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants by the same scoreline, the Atlanta Braves accounted for the Milwaukee Brewers 11-3, the Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Miami Marlins 4-0, the Chicago Cubs downed the Boston Red Sox 7-4, the New York Mets edged the Washington Nationals 5-3 and the Chicago White Sox overcame the Detroit Tigers 6-4.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1, the Arizona Diamondbacks lost 7-6 to the Colorado Rockies, the Oakland Athletics claimed a 2-1 win against the Houston Astros, the Cleveland Indians dealt the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 defeat, the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals was postponed, while the Cincinnati Reds' game against the St Louis Cardinals was also washed out.

KEMP AND NOVA THE STARS

There was no putting just one man on this list Saturday with all the good games guys had. On a day of multi-homer games, four players had at least two home runs. Matt Kemp was the best. The 32-year-old went three for five with five RBIs, but more importantly, he tallied three home runs to lead the Braves. It was the third three-homer game of Kemp's career.

Ivan Nova was not going to let the hitters steal the show. The Pirates right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout of the Marlins, striking out seven and giving up just three hits while walking none. More importantly, he did it with just 95 pitches.

HARPER UNDERWHELMS

As good as Bryce Harper has been this season, it is hard to criticise him, but if he performs like he did on Saturday more often he would certainly be the butt of some jokes. Harper went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Nationals' loss to the Mets. He was 0 for three with runners in scoring position, striking out twice and grounding into a double play the third time.

REDDICK PUNISHES PINDER

Astros right fielder Josh Reddick may be a man known for long hair and occasional moon shots, but what often gets overlooked is his arm strength. That is exactly what Oakland's Chad Pinder did and he regretted it instantly.

Good thing for Pinder, the A's still won as Andrew Triggs dominated with nine strikeouts over seven innings in the victory.

RAYS AT BLUE JAYS

If you like young power arms, Sunday's game is for you. Chris Archer (2-1, 3.94 ERA) is on the mound for the Rays and is always capable of dropping in a 12-strikeout game, but Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 4.38) will be on the hill for the Blue Jays as well and he is just as capable of doing the same thing. Expect some high 90s heat and lots of energy on the mound. Sanchez is making his first start since coming off the disabled list with a blister on his middle finger.