Boxing: Klitschko wants rematch after Joshua loss

Wladimir Klitschko acknowledged the best fighter won as he turned his attention to a rematch with Anthony Joshua after suffering a dramatic stoppage loss at a sold-out Wembley.

Klitschko, 41, was dignified in defeat after he was stopped by Joshua in the 11th round of their blockbuster heavyweight showdown in front of 90,000 fans in London on Saturday.

In a battle of youth vs experience, the unbeaten 27-year-old Briton emerged triumphant following an onslaught in the penultimate round, which saw Klitschko dropped twice before he was stopped on his feet as Joshua added the WBA title to his IBF belt at the national stadium.

Klitschko remained classy after the fight, lauding Joshua – who improved to 19-0 after surviving a sixth-round knockdown – and confirming a rematch clause.

"Of course, we have it in the contract, I'm right now interested," Klitschko told Sky Sports. "Analyse what the heck has happened.

"I did enjoy the night as well as you. I wish I would [have] raised my hand instead of being someone that didn't make it and win the titles back.

"But congratulations to Anthony, he got up, he fought back, and he won the titles."

Klitschko, who climbed up off the canvas in the fifth and appeared set to silence the home crowd in the sixth, added: "I hope you enjoyed the fight. Both fighters were really giving their best.

"The best man won and it's an amazing event for boxing. Two gentlemen fought each other. I say gentlemen, because boxing came from England.

"Anthony was better than I. It's really sad that I didn't make it tonight. I was planning to do it – it didn't work – but all the respect to Anthony, congratulations.

"A lot of respect to you guys, 90,000 people present, you were awesome guys. Thank-you so much for your support to the sport and this fight."