MLB: Diamondbacks' Miller to undergo Tommy John surgery

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Shelby Miller will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair an elbow injury, ending his MLB season.

Diamondbacks' Miller to undergo Tommy John surgery

Miller, who was traded to the Diamondbacks for former top-five prospect Dansby Swanson last season, confirmed the news on Saturday.

It was discovered that Miller had torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow, but the 2015 All-Star had not decided whether to have the surgery that has one of the longest recovery times in baseball.

"After taking some time and sitting back for a couple of days and talking to everybody and getting all the information that I could, I'm just going to go ahead and get the surgery done," Miller said prior to Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. "With where I am in my career and how many years I have ahead of me, I think it's the logical thing to do.

"If I took the conservative route, rehabbed and it didn't work out, I could possibly miss two years. If I do it right now with no questions asked, feeling pretty good, I'll be throwing bullpens again around Spring Training time and I'll be back with the team. That ultimately makes the most sense to me."

Miller had a tough first year with the Diamondbacks, but had been better this season. going 2-2 with 20 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched as well as a 4.09 ERA in one of the best hitting ballparks in all of baseball.

The recovery time for Tommy John surgery varies, but it can take from 18 to 24 months to recover.