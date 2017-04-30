Classy Castleford Tigers issued another statement of intent to the rest of Super League with a 54-4 home thrashing of champions Wigan Warriors to return to the top of the table on Saturday.

Tigers thrash Warriors to reclaim top spot

Back-to-back narrow away defeats opened the door for Hull FC to emerge as leaders, but Daryl Powell's men leapfrogged them after putting Wigan to the sword for the second time in a month, Greg Minikin helping himself to a brace of tries.

Minikin was one of eight Tigers players to cross and the writing was on the wall when Adam Milner dived over with a minute gone.

Michael Shenton, Matt Cook and Mike McMeeken put the hosts well in control in the first half, Sam Powell briefly stopping the glut of Castleford points when he put Wigan on the board.

A 26-4 half-time lead was soon extended as Rangi Chase put Minikin in before three tries in 11 minutes courtesy of Luke Gale, Grant Millington and Jake Webster left Wigan stunned.

Minikin's second put the seal on another emphatic home victory for Castleford, who hammered Leeds Rhinos 66-10 last month.

Injury concerns over Escare Morgan, who was sin binned early in the second half, and Ben Flower compounded a miserable evening for Shaun Wane's men. Frank-Paul Nuuausala was also earlier sinbinned for dissent.