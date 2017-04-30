Cowboys' Randy Gregory reportedly fails 7th drug test

News

Ref 'couldn't speak English': Parker hits out

If Randy Gregory had any hope of playing football again, that chance is now certainly blown.

The Cowboys' troubled defensive end recently failed a drug test for the seventh time and has prompted genuine concern for his well-being from those close to him, TMZ Sports reported Saturday.

According to the report, an unidentified source confirmed Gregory was tested Feb. 21 and informed March 2 he had tested positive for marijuana. He's already banned for the upcoming season and will likely be done in the NFL for good.


Gregory lost the appeal of his yearlong suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy in January and was ruled ineligible to play for Dallas in the postseason. The second-year pass rusher from Nebraska was reinstated by the Cowboys in December after serving two other drug suspensions last season, the latter of which ended after Week 15.

Gregory, a second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft, registered a sack and nine tackles in his two games last season.

