Torino striker Andrea Belotti has claimed he is not concerned by his €100million price tag, adding that he harbours ambitions of playing in the world's elite competitions.

Man Utd and Chelsea target Belotti unperturbed by €100 million price tag

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far, netting 25 goals to join Roma forward Edin Dzeko at the top of the Serie A scoring charts.

Belotti could snub big-money move

Belotti's current deal - signed in December 2016 - runs until June 2021, though it includes a €100million buy-out clause for teams outside of Serie A.

However, Belotti, who looks set to lead Italy's line heading into the 2018 World Cup, is adamant that he thinks little of the transfer rumours - despite his wish to play in the Champions League.

"The World Cup is the dream for any player, just like the Champions League," Belotti told Sky Sport Italia.

"I never stopped to think about the weight of that €100m tag, because I always thought I should prove my worth on the pitch and those performances would ultimately set my value.

"In today's world you hear about excessive transfer fees. Clubs pay €70m-€80m or even €100m for a single player.

Belotti: I want to stay at Torino

"The level of the market has been raised so much in recent years and you hear excessive figures being bandied about."

While Belotti has shown no signs of wanting to leave Torino as of yet, club president Urbano Cairo has acknowledged that it will be tough to keep hold of their star player once the season ends.