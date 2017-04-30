Formula 1: We are back - Vettel revels in Ferrari qualifying one-two

Sebastian Vettel felt Ferrari's front-row lockout at the Russian Grand Prix was further evidence of the team's resurgence in F1.

We are back - Vettel revels in Ferrari qualifying one-two

The Italian constructor last produced a world champion in 2007 when Kimi Raikkonen tasted glory, but 10 years on the early stages of the new campaign have provided great cause for optimism.

And those feelings were further enhanced in Sochi on Saturday as championship leader Vettel led home a Ferrari one-two with Raikkonen, the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton third and fourth respectively.

The result represented Ferrari's first front-row lockout since 2008, and brought to an end Mercedes' sequence of 18 consecutive poles.

"In qualifying Mercedes have been very, very strong. I am sure it will be very close tomorrow. Especially over the long run," Vettel said.

"We will see but for now we are full of joy. We are back, at least if you talk about the front row.

"I had a good start to the session and was feeling reasonably comfortable. I lost a bit of rhythm in Q2 and then in Q3 the first run was not really tidy and I left it to the end. I knew it would be tight, I knew I would be the first one crossing the line.

"I got Valtteri's time and he did not manage to improve and when I got the message I had got it I was over the moon.

"If you have a rhythm here it feels fantastic. I am glad I got it back. It is great to have both cars on the front row but it is only part of the job done."

Typically, Raikkonen was a little more understated in his analysis of qualifying.

"I got some traffic on the last set and it was a bit more tricky and I tried to get it back on the last corner but much happier than in previous qualifying. It is one for the team and not too bad," he added.