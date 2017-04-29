The Panthers went offense with their first three picks of the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2017: Panthers' new playmakers excited to create mismatches

Their first two choices are similar players and both are eager to start making plays for the Panthers offense.

Carolina selected Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey with the eighth overall pick on Thursday and followed it up by taking Ohio State slot receiver Curtis Samuel Friday with the 40th overall pick in the second round.

"It’s definitely going to be a great offense," Samuel told reporters on a conference call Friday. "I’ve seen what McCaffrey can do. I feel like he is a terrific player. He is a great player. He can line up in the slot sometimes too. He can run the ball out of the backfield. We both can do similar things. We complement each other well. I feel like we will do a great job there and it will be a terrific time playing there. I’m excited."

McCaffrey, who set an NCAA record in 2015 with 3,864 all-purpose yards, understands there will be a "huge learning curve" going from college to the NFL, but he will "pick everybody’s brain" and find out whatever he can do to help the Panthers be successful and return to the Super Bowl.

Samuel and McCaffrey join a Panthers offense led by quarterback Cam Newton that already has big receivers in Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess, Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen and running backs Jonathan Stewart, Fozzy Whittaker and Cameron Artis-Payne.

"We have so many great backs on this team," McCaffrey said Friday. "I think all of us can help (Newton) in different ways. I think we all bring different skill sets to the table. Just to be an outlet for him, so he doesn’t have to take hits and not just be a dump-down 2- or 3-yard pass, but make some of these runs and these passes into big plays and put a lot of points on the board.

"It’s not just little outlets that are going to get little chunks, but we plan on doing a lot of big things together and I’m just excited to learn from the backs as well as him."

Samuel, a converted running back with blazing speed, said he is a perfect fit for the Panthers offense. Both Samuel and McCaffrey can be dangerous in the return game and expect to be used on offense to create mismatches for opposing defenses.

"I think this league is changing into a league where playmakers and mismatches are huge," McCaffrey said. "I believe I can be a mismatch in a lot of different places."

Samuel does too. Now it's up to Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula to use them correctly.