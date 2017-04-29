News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment
Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment

Martavis Bryant calls Steelers draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Sammie Coates replacement'

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Martavis Bryant isn't worried about losing his role in the Steelers' offense apparently.

Martavis Bryant calls Steelers draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Sammie Coates replacement'

Martavis Bryant calls Steelers draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Sammie Coates replacement'

The Pittsburgh wide receiver, who was just reinstated by the NFL following a season-long suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, took to Twitter to ensure Steelers nation that the team's second-round pick, former USC wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, would not be replacing him in the offense.



MORE: T.J. Watt thinks Christmas Day matchup against brother J.J. will be 'weird'

Well, that escalated quickly.

Bryant followed up that tweet 17 minutes later with another message.



It's a business so I treat it like that.


— Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) April 29, 2017

Bryant claims "I am back," which is technically true, as the league reinstated him on April 25.

However, if he keeps taking shots at teammates on Twitter, I wouldn't be so confident regarding his job security with the team.

Sammie Coates responded seemingly lightheartedly, for what it's worth.



Still, between this and Antonio Brown, maybe Steelers wide receivers should just stay off social media.

UPDATE: Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin is playing the role of peacemaker.



Back To Top