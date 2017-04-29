Martavis Bryant calls Steelers draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Sammie Coates replacement'

Martavis Bryant isn't worried about losing his role in the Steelers' offense apparently.
The Pittsburgh wide receiver, who was just reinstated by the NFL following a season-long suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, took to Twitter to ensure Steelers nation that the team's second-round pick, former USC wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, would not be replacing him in the offense.
lol that's Sammie coates replacement not minds take it how you want to I am back.
— Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) April 29, 2017
Well, that escalated quickly.
Bryant followed up that tweet 17 minutes later with another message.
It's a business so I treat it like that.
— Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) April 29, 2017
Bryant claims "I am back," which is technically true, as the league reinstated him on April 25.
However, if he keeps taking shots at teammates on Twitter, I wouldn't be so confident regarding his job security with the team.
Sammie Coates responded seemingly lightheartedly, for what it's worth.
Hahahahahaha https://t.co/dix482BWyl
— Sammie Coates (@sammiecoates11) April 29, 2017
Still, between this and Antonio Brown, maybe Steelers wide receivers should just stay off social media.
UPDATE: Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin is playing the role of peacemaker.
Play nice boys. @ThaBestUNO @sammiecoates11
— Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) April 29, 2017