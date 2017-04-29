Martavis Bryant isn't worried about losing his role in the Steelers' offense apparently.

Martavis Bryant calls Steelers draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Sammie Coates replacement'

The Pittsburgh wide receiver, who was just reinstated by the NFL following a season-long suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, took to Twitter to ensure Steelers nation that the team's second-round pick, former USC wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, would not be replacing him in the offense.



lol that's Sammie coates replacement not minds take it how you want to I am back.

— Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) April 29, 2017



MORE: T.J. Watt thinks Christmas Day matchup against brother J.J. will be 'weird'

Well, that escalated quickly.

Bryant followed up that tweet 17 minutes later with another message.

Bryant claims "I am back," which is technically true, as the league reinstated him on April 25.

However, if he keeps taking shots at teammates on Twitter, I wouldn't be so confident regarding his job security with the team.

Sammie Coates responded seemingly lightheartedly, for what it's worth.

Still, between this and Antonio Brown, maybe Steelers wide receivers should just stay off social media.

UPDATE: Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin is playing the role of peacemaker.