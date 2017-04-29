NFL: Vikings trade up for Peterson replacement Cook

Adrian Peterson's storied tenure with the Minnesota Vikings came to an end this offseason, but they now have his replacement after drafting Dalvin Cook.

Vikings trade up for Peterson replacement Cook

The Vikings sat out the first round on Thursday, Minnesota without a pick in the top 32 due to the trade they made to land quarterback Sam Bradford last year following Teddy Bridgewater's injury.

But the Vikings traded up in the second round in a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals to take a running back with first-round talent in Cook.

Cook runs with an impressive blend of power and agility and can also have an impact as a receiver out of the backfield.

He ran for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and finished his three-year career at Florida State with 4,464 yards and 46 scores. Cook also caught 79 passes for 935 yards and two touchdowns.

However, Cook reportedly slid out of the first round due to concerns over his off-field behaviour and the people with whom he associates.

Any worries the Vikings had appear to have been allayed, though, and Cook will now pair with free-agent acquisition Latavius Murray in the backfield.

In an ironic twist of fate, Cook's professional debut for the Vikings will see him face the New Orleans Saints - the new employers of Peterson - at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11.