While some NFL teams like the Dolphins and Patriots did not consider drafting Joe Mixon, the Bengals were willing to give the controversial Oklahoma running back a chance.

NFL Draft 2017: Oklahoma's Joe Mixon drafted by Bengals

The Bengals selected Mixon Friday with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mixon was suspended for the entire 2014 season after punching a woman in July of 2014. Video of the incident, in which he reacted to a push from Amelia Molitor with a single punch, surfaced last year. A backlash of negative public relations followed for both Mixon and the Sooners football program.

Mixon reached a settlement last week in a civil suit filed by Molitor, whose jaw was broken from the punch.

Mixon was not invited to the NFL combine, but did meet with 24 teams prior to the draft.

The 6-1, 226-pound running back ran for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns last season on 187 carries. He rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 scores, with a 6.8-yards-per-carry average, in the two seasons following his 2014 suspension. He also caught 65 passes for 894 yards and nine touchdowns.

Controversial players are nothing new in the Bengals locker room, which already includes lightning rod players like linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam Jones.

