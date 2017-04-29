After drafting a pair of tight ends last year, the Rams grabbed another one Friday with their first pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2017: Rams take South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett

The Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett with the 12th pick of the second round, 44th overall.

The Rams actually moved down seven spots and gained the 91st overall pick in the third round as the Bills moved up to take East Carolina receiver Zay Jones. Buffalo also got a fourth-round pick (149th overall) from the Rams.

The 6-3, 239-pound Everett began his career at UAB, but finished at USA after the Blazers briefly shut down their program. Everett has very good hands and excellent athleticism. His 90 catches over the last two seasons earned him a pair of first-team All-Sun Belt selections.

The Rams picked Western Kentucky's Tyler Higbee in the fourth round of last year's draft and then took South Carolina State's Temarrick Hemingway in the sixth round. Hemmingway played sparingly last season while Higbee caught 11 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown for the NFL's worst offense.

MORE:

Rams exercise fifth-year option on DT Aaron Donald



Lance Kendricks, who is also 6-3 but 10 pounds heavier than Everett, left via free agency to sign with the Packers after six seasons with the Rams.

The Rams hope their young tight ends can grow into playmakers for second-year quarterback Jared Goff, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft. The Rams dealt away their 2017 first-round pick to move up to No. 1 to take Goff last year.