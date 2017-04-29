Many expected Dalvin Cook to go in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2017: Vikings trade up to get FSU's Dalvin Cook

The Vikings saw him available early in the second round and traded up to get him. Cook was selected with 41st overall pick Friday night and will team up with former Raiders running back Latavius Murray in the Vikings backfield.

The 5-10, 201-pound Cook impressed at the NFL Combine, but slid in the draft because of multiple off-field incidents. Cook told NFL teams he is no longer running with the same crowd he did in college.

On the field, Cook runs with power and speed, catches the ball well, is a solid blocker and got better each of his three seasons in Tallahassee.

Cook ran for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and finished his three-year career at Florida State with 4,464 yards and 46 scores. He also caught 79 passes for 935 yards and two touchdowns as a Seminole.

Cook's innate ability to catch the ball is one aspect of his game that might separate him from other backs. Longtime wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan, who retired in January after 25 years in the NFL, told Omnisport that Cook reminds him of Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.

"The guy’s got the whole package," Sullivan, who was most recently with the Jaguars from 2012-16, said of Cook. "He’s a great receiver out of the backfield, smart, instinctive. If you put him outside, he can catch.

"He’s a lot like Bell. When you put the guy outside, he’s not just a guy taking up space; he can make something happen as a receiver."

MORE:

NFL Combine 2017: Dalvin Cook states case as top RB with Le'Veon Bell comparisons

| NFL Draft 2017: Dalvin Cook headlines best players available for Day 2



Like Bell, Cook was a first-team All-American in his final season of college and also has some off-field issues. The Vikings now hope Cook can be as productive as Bell and that they got a steal by getting the draft's most complete back with the 41st pick.