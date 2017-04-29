Live NFL Draft tracker: Round 2 picks, results, analysis

LIVE: NFL Draft picks, Round 2

NFL Draft 2017: Live second- and third-round picks, updates, analysis

If you're trying to keep up (or catch up) on every second- and third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Sporting News has you covered. Here we're tracking all Day 2 selections.

Which draft picks will fall under sleepers and steals? Which already feel ike reaches and busts?

Consider these SN's very early Round 2 and Round 3 NFL draft grades for 2017. Follow picks No. 33 through No. 107 with live team and player analysis.

NFL Draft 2017: Round 2 picks

33. Green Bay Packers (from Browns)

Kevin King, CB, Washington

The Packers needed to get a potential starter opposite 2015 first-rounder Damarious Randall, and they get the best corner available with their initial pick in ‘17. He has good size and range to cover well both inside and out.

34. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 49ers via Seahawks)

Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

After getting their power workhorse in Leonard Fournette in the first round, the Jaguars address the need for a powerful run blocker. Robinson should play right away at guard or right tackle.

35. Seattle Seahawks (from Jaguars)

Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

The Seahawks needed someone to slide inside their line rotation with big-time potential as both a run stopper and pass rusher. McDowell has some fine skills and great energy, but he needs to put it all together.

36. Arizona Cardinals (from Chicago Bears)

Budda Baker, S, Washington

The Cardinals trade up to get Baker’s coverage versatility, which was a necessity for their secondary. He is a pass-covering free safety by trade, making him a good candidate to help them in nickel packages vs. the slot.

37. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)

Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

After going with CB Tre’Davious White in the first round, the Bills trade up to address their huge need for a big possession target to complement the speed of Sammy Watkins. Jones is quick and fast in his own right, giving him some No. 1 potential.

38. Los Angeles Chargers

Forrest Lamp, OT/G, Western Kentucky

The Chargers needed to look for a solid blocker who could play either guard or tackle. Lamp has left tackle athleticism coming out of a smaller program and the smarts to win a lot of pass-protection battles with his footwork.

39. New York Jets

Marcus Maye, S, Florida

The Jets double up on safeties after taking LSU’s Jamal Adams in the first round. Although Maye and Adams are a bit interchangeable, it would make sense for Adams to replace Calvin Pryor at strong, a very active cover man, lining up next to his fellow rookie at free.

40. Carolina Panthers

Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Ohio State

After getting one quick open-field player with Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers go for a versatile receiver whose quickness can be a big asset for them in the slot. Samuel will need to get more polished as a route-runner to see consistent snaps.

41. Minnesota Vikings (from Cincinnati Bengals)

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

The Vikings make a splash with their first draft pick of 2017, trading up to get Cook as their featured replacement for Adrian Peterson with former Raiders power back Latavius Murray trying to recover from ankle surgery. Minnesota needs blockers to help both, though.

42. New Orleans Saints

Marcus Williams, S, Utah

Big and rangy, Williams is a natural, center-field cover man with a nose for the ball. He’s probably best suited for free safety and initially working on the slot.

43. Philadelphia Eagles

Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

The Eagles will be a bit patient with Jones as he tries to help them fill a big weakness on the back end. He's a smart, aggressive cover man who excels at taking calculated risks with his natural ball skills.

44. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)

Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

Everett is an athletic pass-catcher with enough wiggle for us to think he can be a key security blanket for Jared Goff. But he still needs plenty of work on his route running to be trusted on passing downs.

45. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)

Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashlan

Shaheen is a tremendous athlete with great size and attributes that allowed him to quickly shadow his small-school status. He also has the body to turn into a strong blocker, but he needs to develop there. Young QB Mitchell Trubisky gets a young target with whom to grow.

46. Indianapolis Colts

Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

The Colts got their playmaking free safety in the first round with Malik Hooker. Wilson has good size, instincts and technique to stay with receivers all over the field. He's less of a gambler and more technically sound.

47. Baltimore Ravens

Tyus Bowser, OLB/DE, Houston

This is a great pick for the Ravens, as they need a budding pass-rusher with exceptional burst to first complement and then succeed Terrell Suggs. Baltimore stocked up on the edge and linebacker in 2017. This is the best pick yet, a nice follow to first-round corner Marlon Humphrey.

48. Cincinnati Bengals (from Minnesota Vikings)

Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

The Bengals, a team that employs both Vontaze Burfict and Adam “Pacman” Jones, throws character out the window again by taking a risk on Mixon despite having Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill in their backfield. Bad pick all-around.

49. Washington Redskins

Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama

After stealing a strong 3-4 end from the Crimson Tide with Jonathan Allen in the first round, the Redskins get a prototypical, well-rounded linebacker for their scheme. Although he’s got great pass-rush skills, he might be a bigger asset vs. the run and in coverage.

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M

This is a second terrific pick by the Bucs to fill a massive need. Evans is a hard-hitting safety who also has the speed, quickness and range to handle all of his coverage responsibilities. He has some Kam Chancellor-like potential.

51. Denver Broncos

Demarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

The Broncos needed to address the edge of their defensive line after getting Garett Bolles to hold down left offensive tackle in the first round. Walker does the trick. His floor is as a steady, durable presence against the run.

52. Cleveland Browns (from Titans)

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

Kizer has the most dynamic skill set of any QB in the class with his raw combination of arm and athleticism. But, as seen in college, he needs to work hard to develop all that into a top-flight package. The Browns have been patient with the position, and they must be that way with him.

53. Detroit Lions

Jalen "Teez" Tabor

Tabor isn’t the fastest or smoothest cover man for his size, but with the Gators, he hung his hat on finding ways to make big plays on the ball. The Lions will need to work on getting him to be more consistent with sound technique to match his quickness.

54. Miami Dolphins

Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

The Dolphins have had a desperate need for an active, true inside linebacker for a while, and this is a great defensive value pick, piling on Charles Harris in the first round. McMillan does everything well, but he stands out with his upfield pursuit as a run-stopper and pass-rusher.

55. New York Giants

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama

The Giants needed a beast inside for their defensive line to help them stay strong against the run, especially after choosing not to bring back Johnathan Hankins. Tomlinson can start right away next to their anchor, Damon Harrison.

56. Oakland Raiders

Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn

The Raiders go for more secondary help after taking the risk on Gareon Conley in the first round. They were no doubt drawn to Melifonwu’s freakish size and athleticism for the position. He needs work to be an adequate cover man, but the raw skills can translate to a valuable, versatile player beyond strong safety.

57. Houston Texans

Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

58. Seattle Seahawks

Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

59. Kansas City Chiefs

Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

60. Dallas Cowboys

61. Green Bay Packers

62. Pittsburgh Steelers

63. Atlanta Falcons

64. Carolina Panthers (from Patriots)

NFL Draft 2017: Round 3 picks

65. Cleveland Browns

66. San Francisco 49ers

67. San Francisco 49ers (from Bears)

68. Jacksonville Jaguars

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. New York Jets

71. Los Angeles Chargers

72. New England Patriots (from Panthers)

73. Cincinnati Bengals

74. Baltimore Ravens (from Eagles)

75. Buffalo Bills

76. New Orleans Saints

77. Arizona Cardinals

78. Baltimore Ravens

79. Minnesota Vikings

80. Indianapolis Colts

81. Washington Redskins

82. Denver Broncos

83. Tennessee Titans

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

85. Detroit Lions

86. Minnesota Vikings (from Dolphins)

87. New York Giants

88. Oakland Raiders

89. Houston Texans

90. Seattle Seahawks

91. Los Angeles Rams (from Chiefs via Bills)

92. Dallas Cowboys

93. Green Bay Packers

94. Pittsburgh Steelers

95. Seattle Seahawks (from Falcons)

96. New England Patriots

97. Miami Dolphins

98. Carolina Panthers

99. Philadelphia Eagles (from Ravens)

100. Tennessee Titans (from Rams)

101. Denver Broncos

102. Seattle Seahawks

103. New Orleans Saints (from Browns via Patriots)

104. Kansas City Chiefs

105. Pittsburgh Steelers

106. Seattle Seahawks

107. New York Jets

