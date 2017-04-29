Incoming rookies typically don't make their debut in sports video games until the new editions release months after their respective drafts have taken place. Roster updates to games already on the market contractually come to a close once the league year officially ends.

NFL Draft 2017: First-round picks have been added to 'Madden NFL 17'

That hasn't been the case however with the "Madden NFL" franchise since 2012 thanks to its team-building mode and agreement with the NFLPA.





The incredibly popular card-collecting Ultimate Team mode now features freshly drafted rookies introduced in conjunction with the NFL Draft for its sixth year running with "Madden NFL 17." The players enter with cards reflecting the type of ratings they may start with in the next game (in this case "Madden NFL 18") along with special future editions that rate them at what their perceived full potential is envisioned to be. The new rookies are obtained through card packs or the Auction House.

It's important at this point in the year for any new cards introduced to Ultimate Team to be souped-up otherwise they would be irrelevant, thus justifying the high-90 rated editions of each player. The lower rated versions have some use though still as they can be put towards 'sets' that eventually will award an Elite edition.





Here's a look at the 32 rookies that are now found in "Madden NFL 17" Ultimate Team and the ratings categories in which they excel. While their overall ratings are based on when they were selected, the individual attribute ratings are unique to each player.

No. 1 Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

99 Overall Elite



Key attributes: 95 Power Moves, 86 Finesse Moves, 93 Block Shedding, 93 Tackling, 92 Acceleration





84 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 90 Acceleration, 87 Power Moves, 87 Block Shedding, 83 Speed, 77 Finesse Moves

No. 2 Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

98 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 95 Throw Power, 95 Throw Accuracy Short, 95 Throw on Run, 94 Play Action, 83 Speed





83 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 93 Throw Power, 86 Throw on Run, 85 Throw Accuracy Short, 84 Play Action, 80 Speed

No. 3 Solomon Thomas, DE, San Francisco 49ers

98 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 97 Pursuit, 95 Block Shedding, 95 Finesse Moves, 93 Strength, 84 Power Moves





83 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 88 Pursuit, 86 Block Shedding, 86 Acceleration, 85 Finesse Moves, 82 Tackling

No. 4 Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

98 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 96 Trucking, 96 Carrying, 96 Acceleration, 95 Stiff Arm, 93 Speed





83 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 92 Acceleration, 92 Carrying, 90 Speed, 90 Agility, 89 Trucking

No. 5 Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

98 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 97 Release, 95 Spectacular Catch, 94 Catch in Traffic, 94 Speed, 94 Jumping





83 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 91 Release, 91 Jump, 90 Speed, 88 Acceleration, 87 Catching

No. 6 Jamal Adams, SS, New York Jets

97 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 95 Acceleration, 94 Zone Coverage, 94 Pursuit, 93 Speed, 93 Play Recognition





82 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 91 Acceleration, 90 Jumping, 89 Speed, 86 Zone Coverage, 85 Pursuit

No. 7 Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

97 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 96 Spectacular Catch, 95 Jumping, 95 Acceleration, 93 Speed, 92 Juke Move





82 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 92 Jumping, 92 Acceleration, 90 Spectacular Catch, 89 Speed, 86 Catching

No. 8 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

97 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 97 Acceleration, 97 Agility, 94 Speed, 94 Elusiveness, 84 Catching





82 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 93 Acceleration, 93 Agility, 90 Speed, 86 Elusiveness, 79 Catching

No. 9 John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

97 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 99 Speed, 99 Acceleration, 97 Agility, 94 Elusiveness, 93 Catching





82 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 94 Agility, 90 Elusiveness, 87 Catching

No. 10 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

97 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 96 Throw Power, 95 Throw Accuracy Short, 93 Throw on Run, 93 Play Action, 89 Throw Accuracy Deep





82 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 93 Throw Power, 85 Throw Accuracy Short, 84 Throw on Run, 79 Speed, 78 Throw Accuracy Deep

No. 11 Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

97 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 97 Acceleration, 95 Speed, 95 Zone Coverage, 94 Press, 92 Man Coverage





82 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 94 Acceleration, 92 Speed, 90 Jumping, 85 Zone Coverage, 84 Man Coverage

No. 12 Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

97 Overall Elite



Key Attributes: 96 Throw Accuracy Short, 94 Throw on Run, 93 Throw Power, 89 Throw Accuracy Deep, 88 Speed





82 Overall Gold



Key Attributes: 88 Throw Power, 88 Throw Accuracy Short, 88 Acceleration, 84 Speed, 79 Throw Accuracy Deep

No. 13 Haason Reddick, MLB, Arizona Cardinals

97 Overall Elite, 82 Overall Gold



Top attributes: Pursuit, Awareness, Play Recognition

No. 14 Derek Barnett, DE, Philadelphia Eagles

97 Overall Elite, 82 Overall Gold



Top attributes: Pursuit, Awareness, Block Shedding

No. 15 Malik Hooker, FS, Indianapolis Colts

97 Overall Elite, 82 Overall Gold



Top attributes: Acceleration, Zone Coverage, Play Recognition

No. 16 Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens

97 Overall Elite, 82 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Zone Coverage, Acceleration, Agility

No. 17 Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington Redskins

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Block Shedding, Strength, Power Moves

No. 18 Adoree’ Jackson, CB, Tennessee Titans

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Speed, Agility, Man Coverage

No. 19 O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Catch in Traffic, Spectacular Catch, Speed

No. 20 Garrett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Pass Blocking, Impact Blocking, Strength

No. 21 Jarrad Davis, OLB, Detroit Lions

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Pursuit, Block Shedding, Hit Power

No. 22 Charles Harris, DE, Miami Dolphins

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Pursuit, Finesse Moves, Block Shedding

No. 23 Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Spectacular Catch, Release, Catching

No. 24 Gareon Conley, CB, Oakland Raiders

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Man Coverage, Press, Acceleration

No. 25 Jabrill Peppers, SS, Cleveland Browns

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Agility, Acceleration, Pursuit

No. 26 Takkarist McKinley, OLB, Atlanta Falcons

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Pursuit, Block Shedding, Tackling

No. 27 Tre’Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Man Coverage, Acceleration, Agility

No. 28 Taco Charlton, DE, Dallas Cowboys

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Power Moves, Pursuit, Hit Power

No. 29 David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Spectacular Catch, Jumping, Speed

No. 30 T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Pursuit, Finesse Moves, Block Shedding

No. 31 Reuben Foster, MLB, San Francisco 49ers

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Pursuit, Tackling, Acceleration

No. 32 Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints

96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold



Top Attributes: Strength, Impact Blocking, Pass Blocking



Bryan Wiedey posts sports gaming news and analysis daily at Pastapadre.com, is co-founder of the sports gaming site HitThePass.com, hosts the "Press Row Podcast" and be reached on Twitter @Pastapadre.