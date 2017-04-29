News

Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash
NFL Draft 2017: First-round picks have been added to 'Madden NFL 17'

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Incoming rookies typically don't make their debut in sports video games until the new editions release months after their respective drafts have taken place. Roster updates to games already on the market contractually come to a close once the league year officially ends.


That hasn't been the case however with the "Madden NFL" franchise since 2012 thanks to its team-building mode and agreement with the NFLPA.

The incredibly popular card-collecting Ultimate Team mode now features freshly drafted rookies introduced in conjunction with the NFL Draft for its sixth year running with "Madden NFL 17." The players enter with cards reflecting the type of ratings they may start with in the next game (in this case "Madden NFL 18") along with special future editions that rate them at what their perceived full potential is envisioned to be. The new rookies are obtained through card packs or the Auction House.


It's important at this point in the year for any new cards introduced to Ultimate Team to be souped-up otherwise they would be irrelevant, thus justifying the high-90 rated editions of each player. The lower rated versions have some use though still as they can be put towards 'sets' that eventually will award an Elite edition.

Here's a look at the 32 rookies that are now found in "Madden NFL 17" Ultimate Team and the ratings categories in which they excel. While their overall ratings are based on when they were selected, the individual attribute ratings are unique to each player.

NFL DRAFT: First-round draft board, details, picks


No. 1 Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns



99 Overall Elite

Key attributes: 95 Power Moves, 86 Finesse Moves, 93 Block Shedding, 93 Tackling, 92 Acceleration


84 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 90 Acceleration, 87 Power Moves, 87 Block Shedding, 83 Speed, 77 Finesse Moves


No. 2 Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears



98 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 95 Throw Power, 95 Throw Accuracy Short, 95 Throw on Run, 94 Play Action, 83 Speed


83 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 93 Throw Power, 86 Throw on Run, 85 Throw Accuracy Short, 84 Play Action, 80 Speed

NFL DRAFT: Bears GM explains trading up for Trubisky


No. 3 Solomon Thomas, DE, San Francisco 49ers



98 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 97 Pursuit, 95 Block Shedding, 95 Finesse Moves, 93 Strength, 84 Power Moves


83 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 88 Pursuit, 86 Block Shedding, 86 Acceleration, 85 Finesse Moves, 82 Tackling


No. 4 Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars



98 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 96 Trucking, 96 Carrying, 96 Acceleration, 95 Stiff Arm, 93 Speed


83 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 92 Acceleration, 92 Carrying, 90 Speed, 90 Agility, 89 Trucking

NFL DRAFT: Winners and losers from Round 1


No. 5 Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans



98 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 97 Release, 95 Spectacular Catch, 94 Catch in Traffic, 94 Speed, 94 Jumping


83 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 91 Release, 91 Jump, 90 Speed, 88 Acceleration, 87 Catching


No. 6 Jamal Adams, SS, New York Jets



97 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 95 Acceleration, 94 Zone Coverage, 94 Pursuit, 93 Speed, 93 Play Recognition


82 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 91 Acceleration, 90 Jumping, 89 Speed, 86 Zone Coverage, 85 Pursuit


No. 7 Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers



97 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 96 Spectacular Catch, 95 Jumping, 95 Acceleration, 93 Speed, 92 Juke Move


82 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 92 Jumping, 92 Acceleration, 90 Spectacular Catch, 89 Speed, 86 Catching


No. 8 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers



97 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 97 Acceleration, 97 Agility, 94 Speed, 94 Elusiveness, 84 Catching


82 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 93 Acceleration, 93 Agility, 90 Speed, 86 Elusiveness, 79 Catching


No. 9 John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals



97 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 99 Speed, 99 Acceleration, 97 Agility, 94 Elusiveness, 93 Catching


82 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 94 Agility, 90 Elusiveness, 87 Catching


No. 10 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs



97 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 96 Throw Power, 95 Throw Accuracy Short, 93 Throw on Run, 93 Play Action, 89 Throw Accuracy Deep


82 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 93 Throw Power, 85 Throw Accuracy Short, 84 Throw on Run, 79 Speed, 78 Throw Accuracy Deep


No. 11 Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints



97 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 97 Acceleration, 95 Speed, 95 Zone Coverage, 94 Press, 92 Man Coverage


82 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 94 Acceleration, 92 Speed, 90 Jumping, 85 Zone Coverage, 84 Man Coverage


No. 12 Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans



97 Overall Elite

Key Attributes: 96 Throw Accuracy Short, 94 Throw on Run, 93 Throw Power, 89 Throw Accuracy Deep, 88 Speed


82 Overall Gold

Key Attributes: 88 Throw Power, 88 Throw Accuracy Short, 88 Acceleration, 84 Speed, 79 Throw Accuracy Deep


No. 13 Haason Reddick, MLB, Arizona Cardinals



97 Overall Elite, 82 Overall Gold

Top attributes: Pursuit, Awareness, Play Recognition


No. 14 Derek Barnett, DE, Philadelphia Eagles



97 Overall Elite, 82 Overall Gold

Top attributes: Pursuit, Awareness, Block Shedding


No. 15 Malik Hooker, FS, Indianapolis Colts



97 Overall Elite, 82 Overall Gold

Top attributes: Acceleration, Zone Coverage, Play Recognition


No. 16 Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens



97 Overall Elite, 82 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Zone Coverage, Acceleration, Agility


No. 17 Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington Redskins



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Block Shedding, Strength, Power Moves


No. 18 Adoree’ Jackson, CB, Tennessee Titans



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Speed, Agility, Man Coverage


No. 19 O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Catch in Traffic, Spectacular Catch, Speed


No. 20 Garrett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Pass Blocking, Impact Blocking, Strength


No. 21 Jarrad Davis, OLB, Detroit Lions



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Pursuit, Block Shedding, Hit Power


No. 22 Charles Harris, DE, Miami Dolphins



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Pursuit, Finesse Moves, Block Shedding


No. 23 Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Spectacular Catch, Release, Catching


No. 24 Gareon Conley, CB, Oakland Raiders



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Man Coverage, Press, Acceleration


No. 25 Jabrill Peppers, SS, Cleveland Browns



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Agility, Acceleration, Pursuit

BENDER: Browns go in on hot Peppers


No. 26 Takkarist McKinley, OLB, Atlanta Falcons



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Pursuit, Block Shedding, Tackling


No. 27 Tre’Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Man Coverage, Acceleration, Agility


No. 28 Taco Charlton, DE, Dallas Cowboys



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Power Moves, Pursuit, Hit Power


No. 29 David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Spectacular Catch, Jumping, Speed


No. 30 T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Pursuit, Finesse Moves, Block Shedding


No. 31 Reuben Foster, MLB, San Francisco 49ers



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Pursuit, Tackling, Acceleration


No. 32 Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints



96 Overall Elite, 81 Overall Gold

Top Attributes: Strength, Impact Blocking, Pass Blocking

Bryan Wiedey posts sports gaming news and analysis daily at Pastapadre.com, is co-founder of the sports gaming site HitThePass.com, hosts the "Press Row Podcast" and be reached on Twitter @Pastapadre.

