Golf: Larrazabal leads by three in China Open

Pablo Larrazabal stormed into a three-shot lead at the halfway mark of the China Open after carding a magnificent six-under second round of 66.

Larrazabal was just one stroke back from overnight leader Alexander Levy at the start of day two, but will head into the weekend with breathing space at the top of the leaderboard on 14 under.

The in-form Spaniard finished in a share of 11th spot at the Shenzhen International last weekend and had gone 81 holes without dropping a shot before a bogey at the 17th at Topwin Golf and Country Club on Friday.

Larrazabal, full of confidence after finishing in the top 15 in four of nine events this year, eagled the par-four 11th after a magnificent tee-shot left him with a 10-foot putt for a two.

He had already picked up three shots on the front nine and there were further gains at 12 and 15 before an errant chip ended his long bogey-free run at the penultimate hole.

Dylan Frittelli and Levy are joint-second after the South African equalled the course record set by the Frenchman on Thursday with a sublime nine-under second round of 63.

Frittelli finished in a tie for fifth place at the Shenzhen International and is well poised for another fruitful weekend after he also eagled the 11th and made seven birdies.

Levy dropped back after signing for a two-under 70, which included bogeys at two of the first five holes, but birdied the last two holes to take some momentum into moving day.

Soomin Lee sits in fourth spot, four shots adrift of Larrazabal, following a highly impressive seven-under 65.