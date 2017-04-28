NRL: Boyd replaces axed Papalii in Kangaroos squad

Shannon Boyd has been called up to the Australia squad to face New Zealand next week after his Canberra Raiders team-mate Josh Papalii was axed following a drink-driving conviction.

Papalii is due to meet with the Raiders board on Monday following his appearance at ACT Magistrates Court this week.

The forward has been cleared to play for the Raiders in the NRL clash against Canterbury Bulldogs on Saturday, but will not feature for the Kangaroos in Canberra against New Zealand in the Anzac Test next Friday.

Prop Boyd has been given the nod to replace Papalii, with Jake Trbojevic the Kangaroos' new 18th man.

Raiders chief executive Don Furner said of Papalii's predicament: "The Canberra Raiders have a strong record in dealing with player behaviour issues and this matter will be no different.

"The board meeting on Monday will give both parties time to consider the facts and to hear Josh's side of the story before handing down any further sanctions.

"We have to also balance personal matters and player welfare in a sensitive and confidential manner, as best we can, given the media interest.

"Obviously, we do not condone what Josh has done but we know how remorseful he is and he remains a highly valued member of the Raiders family."