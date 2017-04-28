News

Five-star CB Anthony Lytton commits to Florida State

Florida State picked up its first five-star recruit of the 2018 recruiting class on Thursday with cornerback Anthony Lytton

Lytton, of Upper Marlboro, Md., is the No. 3 cornerback and No. 21 player in the class according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

The 5-10, 173-pound Lytton is the Seminoles' top-rated player so far in its 2018 class, which ranks sixth nationally and second in the ACC behind rival Miami (Fla.). Lytton is the 10th commitment for Florida State.

