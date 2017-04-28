There is another Watt in the AFC.

NFL Draft 2017: Steelers take Wisconsin's T.J. Watt, J.J.'s little brother

The Steelers selected Wisconsin pass rusher T.J. Watt with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday. Watt is the younger brother of Texans defensive end T.J. Watt and Chargers fullback Derek Watt.

J.J. Watt, the NFL's two-time Defensive Player of the Year, has praised his younger brother, saying he can be a better NFL player than he has been. He tweeted shortly after the pick was made circling this season's scheduled Christmas Day clash between the Texans and Steelers on the Watt family calendar.



Christmas Day is gonna be fun @_TJWatt!

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017



T.J. Watt is a 6-4, 252-pound outside linebacker who was a second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection last season with 63 tackles, 15 1/2 for loss, and 11 1/2 sacks while helping Wisconsin win the Cotton Bowl.

Though just one season of high productivity at Wisconsin after he fought through injuries early in his career, the Steelers hope Watt can fulfill his tremendous potential. He was a combine all-star, ranking near the top among outside linebackers in nearly every category.

MORE:

Steelers' Martavis Bryant reinstated by NFL on conditional basis



"He shows twitch, toughness, and quickness. He's got some length," NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said of Watt. "He's obviously got some bloodlines which are legit. He plays really hard... T.J. Watt can play."