Mourinho: City will finish in the top four

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes rivals City will finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Thursday's derby finished in a dull 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium as United held on for a point after Marouane Fellaini's 84th-minute red card.

The draw could be vital for United, who are fifth but just two points behind third-placed Liverpool and with a game in hand.

With Chelsea and Tottenham clear at the top, Liverpool (66 points, 34 games), City (65, 33), United (64, 33) and Arsenal (60, 32) are fighting for a top-four finish.

"I think Man City are going to finish top four, I think the matches they have to play, I see them doing that," Mourinho said.

"I think it's between us, Arsenal and Liverpool and we are going to try.

"But the reality is we have a European semi-final [in the Europa League against Celta Vigo] to play.

"We have lots of problems with players and we go with what is possible but we are going to fight until it's mathematically not possible."

United host Swansea City on Sunday before a trip to Spain for the first leg of their Celta Vigo tie on Thursday.