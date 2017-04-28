The Kansas City Chiefs have found their successor to Alex Smith, pulling off a stunning trade to take Patrick Mahomes II with the 10th pick in the NFL Draft.

Chiefs pull off huge trade with Bills to draft Mahomes

Kansas City moved up from 27 to 10 in a deal with Buffalo, the Chiefs sending the Bills a package of picks that includes next year's first-rounder to pick Texas Tech gunslinger Mahomes.

In a quarterback class that has divided opinion, Mahomes has long been seen as the wildcard, boasting a cannon for an arm and the ability to throw from positions most passers can only dream of.

Mahomes has plenty of detractors due to his irregular mechanics, but he racked up over 11,000 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career at Texas Tech, albeit in one of the weakest defensive conferences in college football - the Big 12.

Now Mahomes can sit and adapt to the NFL by watching Smith, who has been the Chiefs' starter since being traded to Kansas City by the San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

Smith helped the Chiefs to the playoffs last season, only to lose 18-16 at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional round despite the visitors failing to score a touchdown.

At 32, Smith cannot be seen as the long-term answer for the Chiefs, who will hope the move to get to Mahomes provides them with their quarterback of the future.