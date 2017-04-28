News

Eagles QB Carson Wentz rips Cowboys hat off fan at NFL Draft event

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The NFL Draft is in Philadelphia this year, and the city's quarterback was taking part in some pre-event festivities.



While mingling with the fans, Carson Wentz brought up someone in the crowd who wasn't particularly welcome. The fan was wearing a Cowboys hat, and was immediately booed as he made his way towards Wentz. Once he was face-to-face, Wentz ripped the man's hat off his head.



Wentz's message is clear: Don't bring Cowboys gear in Philly territory.

