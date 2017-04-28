Fight fans believe that when boxing thrives, it's due to the heavyweight division. The division has been on a downslide since the retirement of Lennox Lewis in 2004 and Mike Tyson.

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko: Start time, TV channel, online streaming

In the last two years, there's been an uptick in heavyweight talent: WBC champion Deontay Wilder, WBO champion Anthony Parker, former champ Tyson Fury, IBF champion Anthony Joshua and former titleholder Wladimir Klitschko.

The biggest fight since Lewis vs. Tyson in 2002 takes place Saturday, when Joshua defends his IBF Heavyweight Championship he squares-up against Klitschko in front of a sold-out crowd of 90,000 from Wembley Stadium in London. The vacant WBA Heavyweight title will be on the line, as well.

Due to the significance of the card, for the first time for a non-pay-per-view broadcast, Showtime will air the fight live while HBO airs the replay in primetime.

Joshua, 27, (18-0, 18 KOs) is facing biggest test of his career, and is coming off a third-round knockout over Eric Molina in December.

Klitschko, 41, (64-4, 54 KOs) is coming off arguably the worst performance of his career, when he lost his unified heavyweight belts to Fury back in Nov. 2015. Klitschko is returning after a 17-month layoff and a start/stop situation with Fury, who ultimately relinquished his titles in October of 2016.

A Joshua win cements him as the face of the heavyweight division and a worldwide star. A Klitschko victory once again places him on his throne atop the heavyweight division, and proves he still has something to offer the sport.

In a bout of young lion vs. old lion, history will be made on Saturday across the pond. Here is all you need to know about Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko:

All times eastern.

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko start time

The broadcast will begin at 4:15 p.m. Joshua and Klitschko are expected to enter the ring at 4:45 p.m.

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko channel

The live airing of Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko can be seen on Showtime at 4:15 p.m. while the primetime replay can be seen on HBO at 11:00 p.m.

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko online

You can see Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko online at Showtime.com (subscription required).

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko undercard

— Scott Quigg vs. Viorel Simion in an IBF Featherweight Championship eliminator

— Luke Campbell vs. Darleys Perez in a WBA Lightweight Championship eliminator

Steven Muehlhausen is an MMA and boxing writer and contributor for Sporting News. You can find his podcast, "The Fight Club Chicago," and subscribe on iTunes. You can email him at stevemuehlhausen@yahoo.com and can find him on Twitter @SMuehlhausenMMA.